BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies are investigating two different homicides and have already arrested a man in one of them, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
The first shooting happened at an apartment complex on Christ School Road in Arden around 8:30 a.m.
A man was found dead in a car, according to deputies.
Detectives are in the process of using a search warrant with K9's. The SBI is also on scene and helping with this investigation.
Deputies were told around 10:30 a.m. about a second shooting at East Asheville Storage on US-70 in Swannanoa Thursday, according to the Office.
Randall Scott McCaul was arrested and charged with the shooting death of Gregory Alan Gaines of Black Mountain, according to deputies.
The victim and McCaul knew each other and the shooting was the result of a dispute, according to the Office.
