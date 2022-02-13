Hurricane Springs 8
(Wren Youth Association / February 12, 2022)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Anderson County say they responded to a vandalism at Hurricane Springs Park.
Sergeant JT Foster said someone or multiple people broke into the concession stand, took some property, damaged the concession sign and advertisement board and broke two windows.
Photos shared by the Wren Youth Association on Facebook show some of the damage done to the area.
The incident is currently under investigation, according to deputies.
