ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said they are investigating vandalism to gravestones at a church cemetery.
The damage happened at Midway Presbyterian Church, located on Midway Road.
Deputies said they were called out on the evening of July 11 after someone noticed the damage.
Remar Rucker, the owner of Bee Clean, said he volunteered to pressure wash the 22 gravestones that were damaged.
Rucker also volunteered to clean off gravestones in Powdersville that were damaged in a recent vandalism at Siloam Baptist Church.
Anderson County deputies there was another vandalism to the Midway Presbyterian Church in April 2019 that remains unsolved.
Deputies are not sure if the incidents are connected.
