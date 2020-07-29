STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said they are investigating two car break-ins at the Lake Hartwell Dam off US-29 in Starr.
Both break-ins were reported on Tuesday and involved 2 SUVs, according to incident reports.
The reports state a brown leather sling bad and gold rings were stolen from a woman’s Mitsubishi Outlander. Identity documents and a bank card were also stolen from a man’s Jeep Cherokee.
Deputies said there were no witnesses to the crimes and no known video footage of the incidents.
The suspects are unknown.
