GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said their investigators and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported drive-by shooting that occurred Wednesday night.
Deputies said the gunfire happened on the 800 block of Green Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.
By the time deputies arrived, the vehicle involved had fled and no victims were located.
Just before 9 p.m. Greenville County deputies said they received a call from Anderson County that the vehicle sought in the case had been found near the Walmart in Powdersville.
Lt. Jimmy Bolt said Thursday the investigation was active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
