MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating a recent break-in at a home along Sugar Cove Road in Marion.
Deputies said the suspect(s) took the following items during the incident:
- A large Orthoceras Fossil
- A large purple Amethyst Geode Fossil
- A zebra print handbag
- A sterling silver, beaded belt
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or the McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). Residents can also text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777 to stay anonymous.
