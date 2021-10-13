MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Detectives found three explosive devices, multiple drugs, and six guns inside a home while following up on a narcotics investigation located off Dillard Road in the Highlands and Scaly Mountain area, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the four people inside the home were arrested and taken to the Macon County Detention Center:
- Ricky Jordan McCall
- Gary B. Nicholson
- Steven Gary Nicholson
- Samantha Nichelle Ramsey
According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives from Macon County and the Franklin Police Narcotics Unit and NC Probation Office were searching the home when they found the items.
The Sheriff's Office says they were assisted by the FBI, SBI, Macon County Emergency Management, the MCSO K9 Unit, and a bomb squad.
They say they found 134 grams of methamphetamine along with other narcotics as well as psychedelic mushrooms in the home.
