FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Florence County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an apparent carjacking incident, while SLED is investigating the death of a Lake City Police officer following a vehicle crash on Friday, Sept. 17.
FCSO investigators say a suspect carjacked a vehicle on Frierson Road in Lake City and is alleged to have pushed the occupant out of the vehicle. They say the occupant sustained minor injuries, but was not taken for treatment at that time.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle and after a pursuit, the deputy initiated a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver on Central Road near Olanta, SC which caused the suspect vehicle to run into a ditch.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a Lake City Police Officer was killed following a car pursuit initiated by police.
The officer was identified as Lt. John Stewart during a press conference on Friday afternoon.
Deputies say a suspect driver was taken into custody by the deputy at that time. They also say a deputy was injured while taking the suspect into custody. Deputies say the he was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from the injuries.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect is in custody at the Florence County Detention Center.
The Lake City Police Department posted this via Facebook on Friday.
