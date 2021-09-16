SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – An investigation is underway after a well-known man in Aiken County was found dead in his Chesnee home, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Martijn Stuurman was found dead at his home at 211 Aldrich Rd. Monday, June 13, according to the Office.
Stuurman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Office
Stuurman lived in Aiken County from November 2017 to April 2021 and was an established breeder and trainer of horses in the county.
A potential person of interest is in the Aiken area, according to the Office.
Stuurman also has ties across the U.S. including South Dakota, Maine and Massachusetts.
A $25,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.
