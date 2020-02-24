GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a man was found shot at a nightclub.
Deputies said they were called to the club along the 1700 block of White Horse Road Saturday morning around 1:20 a.m.
When they arrived, deputies said they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies said the only information they have about the suspect is he was a man wearing brown overalls.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
