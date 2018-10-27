HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following an overnight shooting.
Deputies said the incident occurred on H.S. Dalton Road early Saturday morning.
According to deputies, a male victim was injured in the shooting. He was taken to Mission Hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made in the case.
This is a developing story.
