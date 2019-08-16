GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies are investigating after a person was found shot at a home, according to a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
Dispatch said it happened Friday afternoon at a home on Crestfield Road.
Deputies were called to investigate and a spokesman said a gunshot victim was located.
No other details were immediately available.
