ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are currently investigating after a person stole more than $10,000 worth of items, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the theft happened at USA Storage on Hwy. 76 in Pendleton on Friday, January 7.
Deputies say the suspect stole the items from one unit.
If anyone has information on this incident, contact 864-260-4405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.