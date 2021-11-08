NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after two men were found dead in a Newberry home, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
The two men were found in a home on Wren Road, just outside of the City of Newberry, according to the Office.
Deputies were sent to the home just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday after family members couldn’t get in touch with the homeowner.
The Office and SLED are treating the deaths as suspicious, but they don’t believe the public is in any danger.
If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call the Office at 803-321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
