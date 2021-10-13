GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies ask for the public's helps as they investigate after a woman was found dead inside a home, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s office.
The woman’s body was found in a home at 122 Canebrake Dr. in Greer, according to the Office.
Deputies found out about the body being found from someone who knew her around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies are asking the public who lives around the Canebrake Subdivision to check their surveillance systems, including ring doorbells cameras between the hours of 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday for any suspicious person or vehicles.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is also treating the incident as suspicious.
If anyone has information or relevant video footage, contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
We’ll bring you more information as we get new details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.