GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with Greenville County are responding to a reported shooting Sunday afternoon, that left two injured, deputies say.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called around 4:12 pm to the corner of Kerns Avenue and Furman Road for a report of a shooting, according to dispatch.
Upon arrival, Deputies located two victims who had suffered at least one gunshot wound each.
Deputies say both victims were transported to a local hospital and are stable at this time.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit are on scene conducting the investigation. The investigation is active, so information is limited.
If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
