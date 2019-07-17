Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man reportedly poured gasoline on himself, a woman, and inside a home before setting himself and the home on fire Tuesday morning.
According to officials, deputies and fire and EMS staff responded to a residence on Foxcroft Way around 8:15 a.m. in reference to a house fire.
Anderson County Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland said when crews with Hopewell and Centerville Fire Departments responded to the the scene, they found a man suffering from extensive burns.
Deputies said the man was transported to the Augusta Burn Center for his injuries. Sutherland estimates about 70 percent of the man's body was burned.
According to Sutherland, the fire was considered smaller, and only affected the inside of the home. He says investigators have been able to determine there were about 4-5 points of origin.
Later Tuesday, deputies with the Sheriff's Office said that an investigation revealed the man, now identified as 21-year-old Jackson Kole Talley, and the female homeowner had been in a a relationship prior to the incident.
Deputies say Talley had been staying at the home on and off for several weeks.
The investigation revealed that Talley reportedly poured gasoline on himself and the woman, but she was thankfully able to escape before Talley set both the house and himself on fire.
The woman ran to a neighbor's home for help. She received minor injuries in her attempt to escape, and was not affected by the fire, deputies said.
At this point, deputies are investigating the assault aspect of the investigation, while the Anderson County Fire Department looks into the arson investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
More news: 1 person arrested, another transported to hospital, after shooting in Buncombe County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.