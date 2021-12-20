MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies need help to identify a trespassing suspect in McDowell County, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, on Dec. 14 in the Pleasant Gardens area when a woman reported that an unknown white woman, wearing a mask forced her way inside the victim's house.
Deputies say the unknown woman cursed the victim's daughter who was inside the house before seemingly being scared off by the victim's dog.
The unknown woman was wearing glasses, a necklace with a gold colored charm and had a tattoo on her left ring finger, says deputies.
The woman was driving a black, four-door car.
If anyone has information regarding this incident contact Det. Burlin Ballew at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.