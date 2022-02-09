SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the deputies involved in a deadly shooting in December have been cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office released their critical incident community briefing, which included 911 audio and body camera footage from the night of Dec. 26.
Before the deadly shooting, deputies responded to an open line 911 call from a home on McCall Road around 8:30 p.m. Deputies say they later learned a woman at the home was assaulted by Matthew Snyder during a domestic dispute.
In the 911 recording, a woman can be heard crying while an unidentified man tells Snyder to "put the gun down."
Snyder, 38, left the home and was captured on multiple cameras moving around the neighborhood, armed with a handgun.
During hours of negotiations, deputies and SWAT team members can be heard on the body camera footage telling Snyder to put down the weapon. He pointed the gun at deputies and himself multiple times during the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
Around 11 p.m., Snyder was shot when deputies say he lifted the gun from his head and they feared for their safety. SWAT medics tried to render aid to Snyder at the scene and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting remains under investigation by SLED, but Sheriff Hobart Lewis says after an internal review of the shooting, the sheriff's office determined use of deadly force was justified.
Deputies say Snyder had no prior criminal history.
Watch the complete critical incident community briefing below:
**WARNING: Video contains graphic content**
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect identified after officer-involved shooting
