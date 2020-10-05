UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff's Office posted a detour route on Facebook Monday afternoon due to a crash blocking Highway 49 at Midway Drive.
Deputies said traffic will routed through Midway Drive and Lovers Lane until Highway 49 is back open.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the wreck happened just before noon.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.