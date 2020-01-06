GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an issue affecting Verizon customers in unincorporated parts of the county has been resolved.
Initially, deputies said people in rural areas of Greenville County were unable to reach 911 dispatchers. They advised that callers could press 8 after placing a call while Verizon worked on the issue.
Monday afternoon, deputies said they were told that the lines had been restored and working properly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.