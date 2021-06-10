HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver alert for a missing endangered man.
Officials are asking for the public to be on the lookout for 78-year-old Kenneth Reuben Erb, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Mr. Erb is described by officials as 5'8" and weighing 160 pounds with grey hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt.
Deputies said he was last seen on Crab Creek Road. Mr. Erb drives a 1988 red Chevrolet Corvette with NC license plate: JDW8064.
We are working to get a photo of Mr. Erb from the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about Kenneth Reuben Erb should call Det Ricky Woodard at the Henderson County Sheriff Office at 828-697-4911.
