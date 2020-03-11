BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a juvenile suspect had been taken into custody in connection with a March 6 homicide.
While details on the shooting itself remain limited, deputies say the incident occurred along Pinners Cove Road around 9:19 p.m.
31-year-old Corey Lee Gentry was killed in the shooting.
On Wednesday, deputies said a juvenile suspect was arrested after a traffic stop. However, their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to reach out to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
