ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that one person was shot near Airline Rd. on Saturday
Deputies say that the victim was a juvenile who is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation into the incident is underway, according to ACSO.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
