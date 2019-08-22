TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said K-9s are searching for a suspect after the SC TELCO bank on Wade Hampton Boulevard was robbed Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said they were called to the bank just after 1:15 p.m.
“Investigators on scene have learned that a slim male with a blue shirt and a mask covering his face entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money,” Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.
The man then fled the bank with cash.
“No injuries were reported and investigators are still looking into if the suspect was actually armed at the time,” Flood added.
Deputies and K-9s are searching the area near the bank.
Deputies have asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Father comes home to find his children dead in the garage. Police say his wife is the suspect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.