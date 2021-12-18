BUNCOMBE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently seized around 2/3 pound of Methamphetamine during a drug trafficking investigation.
Deputies said searched a home along Charlotte Highway in Fairview on Friday. According to deputies, they seized .70 pounds of Methamphetamine, ), 7 grams of fentanyl, MDMA, a Bryco Arms 9 pistol and $3,200.
Following the search, Joshua Allan Grubb of Fairview was charged with the following
- Level III Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Fentanyl
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver MDMA
- Two counts of Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Purposes of Controlled Substances
- Two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Grubb is currently being held on a $300,000 bond. He also faces drug trafficking charges from an incident that happened earlier this year.
According to deputies, this was part of their ongoing investigation into the drug trafficking networks in Buncombe County.
“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community, ” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.
