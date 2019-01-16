LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said a 28-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges for sex offenses involving a minor child.
Deputies said they began investigating after receiving a request from the Greenwood Police Department and the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Daniel Lee Johnson was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to arrest warrants, Johnson offered the child money to perform a sex act, coerced the victim into performing a sex act, and sent and received nude photos to and from the minor victim.
“We are pleased to have worked closely with the Solicitors Office, as well as Greenwood Police Department to help put this child predator where he belongs,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a news release. “Anyone who could harm a child has no place in our society other than jail!”
Johnson is being held in the Johnson Detention Center on No Bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.