LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says two people are facing unlawful neglect of children and ill treatment of animals charges after their home was deemed "unfit for human occupancy."
Deputies said they responded to the Wright Street home around 9:30 a.m. on May 22 in reference to "deplorable conditions."
When they arrived, deputies say they smelled an overwhelming odor coming from the home. The interior of the residence was also in complete disarray, they said.
Two children, 18 chickens, 9 dogs and one duck were found to be residents of the home.
Due to the condition of the home, which deputies say included animal feces, insects and plumbing malfunctions, the decision was made to remove the children and animals from the property.
Laurens County Building and Codes determined the structure "unfit for human occupancy." Laurens County Animal Control removed the animals.
Deputies charged Ray Allen Emery II and April Ann Alanis, both of the home, with two counts of unlawful neglect of children and ill treatment of animals.
“These incidents are sad and sickening. Precious innocent children who have no choice are stuck in the middle of these nightmares. I would like to thank the deputies, Animal Control, and Building and Codes for the work they do in our county daily," said Sheriff Don Reynolds.
