Gumlog, GA (FOX Carolina) - On April 12, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say they were called to a residence in the Gumlog area on Poplar Springs Road in reference to a gunshot victim.
The sheriff's office says when deputies and EMS arrived on scene, they discovered a male victim in his 50's suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the sheriff's office the victim was then airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
On Saturday, April 13, deputies say the hospital notified Franklin County investigators that the victim had died.
On Tuesday, April 16, deputies say that a Franklin County Sheriff's investigator along with agents with the GBI arrested 29-year-old Billy Whitworth of Lavonia and charged him with the death of Michael John Ehlers of Poplar Springs Road.
Whitworth is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in court.
