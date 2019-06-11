ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man linked to eight burglaries on Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post, Anderson County deputies say members of their Uniform Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division responded to a Dollar General burglary alarm.
Upon arrival, they found the business burglarized.
Other deputies in the area made contact with a Mr. Anthony B. Latimer down the street from the scene. He was found to have 24 packs of stolen cigarettes in his possession.
After interviewing Latimer, detectives were able to connect him to seven other burglaries. He was subsequently charged with eight counts of burglary.
He's currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.
