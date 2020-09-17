party shop.jpg

Deputies at Pelham Party shop (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 17, 2020)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a worker at Pelham Party on Pelham Road was hurt in a robbery Thursday afternoon.

The robbery was reported just after 2 p.m. The suspect was reportedly armed with a knife.

Deputies said the employee suffered a flesh wound but was in stable condition at last check.

The suspect fled in a white sedan. 

The investigation is ongoing.

