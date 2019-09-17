Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say they located Michael Roland unharmed.
On Monday, deputies asked for help finding the 15-year-old who was last seen on Saturday, September 14 at his home on Bobcat Path in Marion.
Deputies say Roland was last seen wearing a black shirt and light brown jogging pants and black shoes. He is 5'8" tall, weighing around 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes and a mole on his chin.
Deputies with the sheriff's office thanked the public for their assistance in locating Roland.
