WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they found Ariel Ray Underwood, a previously missing juvenile.
Underwood was found with 15-year-old Bryson Joe Perry, who deputies identified as her boyfriend. Deputies say that they were located at a business on Highway 11 near I-85 and Fair play. Deputies were called to the business location after a call around 7:15 P.M said that the the two missing juveniles were possibly there.
Deputies say Perry fled the scene on foot and remains listed as missing by the Westminster Police Department
Deputies describe Perry as measuring around five feet, four inches in height and weighing around 130 pounds. OCSO says that he was last seen wearing all black clothing.
Earlier Deputies said that the two could have been travelling with other individuals in a 10 foot U-Haul box truck with an Arizona license plate that reads AE94029 and a truck number of TM1523H. According to the sheriff's office, the truck was rented on Tuesday from a business in Decatur, Georgia.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
