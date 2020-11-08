UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office say they located the body of a missing hiker near Red Bud Rd. on Sunday afternoon.
The victim was identified by the Union County Coroner's Office as 52-year-old John Michael Houser of Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Deputies say they got a call of a missing hunter on Saturday and began searching for him with help from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The search was called at around 11:30 Saturday night and began again at 9:30 Sunday morning.
According to deputies, the body was located at around 1:00 Sunday afternoon.
The Union County Sheriff's Office and Union County Coroner confirmed that no foul play was involved.
The Union County Coroner's Office says that an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.
MORE NEWS: Protesters rally after Biden effigy found
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.