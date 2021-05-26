GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they have located the suspect who struck a Greenville County EMS worker with their truck.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the Greenville County EMS was initially called to 10 Keller Road in Taylors at around 6:15 p.m. regarding a woman who passed out in a Toyota Tacoma.
Deputies said that when the EMS worker arrived, the worker began to communicate with the woman. They go on to said at some point the woman put the truck in reverse and hit the EMS worker before colliding with another vehicle and fleeing the scene. The EMS worker was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said deputies.
The office said they also learned that there was a young child in the truck.
On Wednesday, May 25 around 6:30 p.m., deputies said 33-year-old Jennifer Rose Case was taken into custody after investigators identified her through video evidence and other investigative leads.
Deputies mentioned that the young child who was in the vehicle with Case at the time she struck the victim was discovered to be alright and DSS was requested to investigate.
The sheriff's office said Case was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center to face charges for Attempted Murder and Unlawful Neglect of a Child. She was given No Bond at this time.
