Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County say a missing, elderly man has been found safe.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Donald Owens had last been seen walking from a home on Tanglewood Drive around 6 a.m.
Deputies believe Mr. Owens could be wearing a green coat and dark pants and say he is believed to suffer from impairments affecting his memory.
Around 11:15 a.m., deputies with the sheriff's office said Mr. Owens had been found safe.
