SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect wanted for robbing a bank.
Deputies said on Feb. 26, deputies responded to South Church Street Extension in reference to a robbery at Arthur State Bank.
According to a warrant, the suspect, Joshua Lee Fowler, used a note to demand money at the bank. The note also had threats written on it.
Fowler was wanted for bank entry with intention to steal, said deputies.
The sheriff's office located and arrested Fowler on March 2.
