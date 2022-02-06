Deputies are looking for Alyssa Heyden who was last seen on Saturday.

MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- McDowell County deputies said they found Alyssa Arwen Heyden, a missing 15-year-old from Marion.

Alyssa Arwen Heyden

Alyssa Arwen Heyden (McDowell County Sheriff's Office, February 6, 2022)

Deputies said Heyden was last seen on Br Drive at around 10:00 p.m. on Febuary 5. She was last seen wearing sweatpants and a t-shirt. 

Deputies described Heyden as 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 150 pounds. She has green and blue hair, according to deputies.

Heydan was reported as found just after 8 a.m. Monday.

