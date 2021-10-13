BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies have located a woman from the Weaverville area who went missing, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
The Office said Rusti Nichole Cogdill, 30, was last heard from Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Cogdill was described as around 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Deputies said in an update on Thursday that Cogdill has been located and is alright.
