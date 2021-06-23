MARION, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said they have located a missing elderly man with dementia.
According to deputies, 78-year-old Norman Robinson was last seen on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. when he left on foot from Maple Hill Road in P.G.
Deputies said Mr. Robinson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt, and black shoes.
Deputies said on Wednesday morning that Mr. Robinson had been located unharmed.
