SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies were searching for Bobby Dean McDaniel, 79, of Wellford.
McDaniel was reported found after going missing early Monday in Duncan, South Carolina.
He was successfully located in Stanley, North Carolina, in Gaston County, officials say.
