GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have found the missing man in the Devenger Road and S. Batesville Road area, and he is safe, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Greenville County dispatch said a helicopter was used to help with the search.
MORE NEWS: SCHP: 1 dead almost two weeks after crash on Nazareth Church Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.