POLK, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they found Allison Paige Henderson, a missing 11-year-old that officials issued an AMBER ALERT for. They added that she is safe!
Deputies said teams were searching for Henderson around the area of Ray Blackley Road in Spartanburg, SC. Polk County Sheriff's Office's Staff Attorney and Public Information Officer, John Sauvé, talk about the search this afternoon. You can watch the full interview with down below.
The Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Henderson was possibly with her uncle, David Neil Henderson. They described David as a 38-year-old man who is around 5 foot 10 inches tall. He has medium-length blonde/brown hair and blue eye. David is a violent offender, according to the officials.
Officials believed that they were heading south from Polk County to Spartanburg County. Anyone who sees either of these people is asked to call 911 or (828)-894-0187.
Deputies said Henderson went missing from the Green Creek community early on Saturday. She may be in the Spartanburg, SC area, according to deputies.
Deputies described Henderson as 5 foot 1 and 90 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, according to deputies.
She was last wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back, blue jeans and yellow Crocs.
