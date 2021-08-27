RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has locate missing 35-year-old Amber Starr Nunez.
Nunez is described by deputies as 5'1" in height, weighs 140 pounds, and had brown hair and brown eyes.
She was reported no longer missing at 10:30 a.m.
