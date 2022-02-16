WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they located Jennie Marie Gifford. They added that she is safe!
Jennie was described as five foot two and weighs 107 pounds with red hair and green eyes.
We're were told Jennie may be in a blue 2021 Kia Sorrento
