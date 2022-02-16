Jennie Marie Gifford

Jennie Marie Gifford (OCSO)

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they located Jennie Marie Gifford. They added that she is safe!

2021 Kia Sorento Sapphire Blue_o

(OCSO)

Jennie was described as five foot two and weighs 107 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

We're were told Jennie may be in a blue 2021 Kia Sorrento 

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.