ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies said they located Daleigh N. Abbot, a runaway 12-year-old from Belton.
Deputies said Abbot was last seen on January 25, 2022, at a residence along Dean Springs Road in Belton. She was wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.
The Sheriff's Office confirmed Abbot was found just before 8:30 a.m.
