ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they found Christie Leann Jonson and she is okay.
Christie Leann Johnson, 45, was last seen on July 31 around 6 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Johnson is described as 5'3" feet tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has green eyes and blond hair.
Anyone with information on Christie Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.
MORE NEWS: Driver dies in hospital after hitting tree on Frontage Road, troopers say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.