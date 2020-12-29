Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Deputies say Zana Fisher was last seen December 26 along Willard Road in Greenville County.
She's described as standing 5'8" tall weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a Chevy Cobalt LT, burgundy in color.
In an update at 12:05 p.m., officials said Fisher was located safe.
More news: 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run rescheduled for September
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.