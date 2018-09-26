HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a woman who suffers from dementia and went missing Wednesday morning has been found.
Deputies said they were searching for 64-year-old Glenda “Kaye” Lindley, who was last seen around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Scott Road in the Honea Path area.
Kaye was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans and is known to suffer from dementia.
Helicopters and bloodhounds were being used in the search,
Just before 3:30 p.m. deputies issued an update announcing Kaye had been found safe.
