GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -
**UPDATE** Deputies announced just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday that Mrs. Lewis had been found safe.
Greenville County deputies have asked people to be on the lookout for 68-year-old Brenda Strickland Lewis, who went missing around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies said Strickland suffers from dementia. She was last seen along Old buncombe Road, in Greenville.
She is described as 4’11” tall and weighs 83 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants with pink designs, a white top and a blue scarf. She is believed to be traveling on foot.
Deputies are actively searching with the assistance of air support and k9’s. A code red alert has been issued to nearby residents as well.
Anyone who comes into contact with Strickland should call 911 immediately and stand by with her until law enforcement officials can arrive on scene, deputies said.
